TRACKING: Strong storms and wide-ranging temperatures

Today: Buckle up, we are in for a wild ride. Showers and storms continue in the northern portion of the viewing area with some dense fog where the rain has moved out. Temperatures are in the 40s with the warm front still approaching, but once it moves through, temperatures will shoot up with increasing humidity. The thing is that the front will only split the area today, so from Waterloo to Elkader and anywhere northwest, temperatures will be in the 50s or 40s with cloud cover and continuing rain/storm chances. Southwest of this line, there will be clearing with highs in the 70s and 60s. Overall, there will be a 30° spread across the viewing area. Winds will be variable but breezy around 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: The cold front will then swing through in the evening, generating storms between 5 and 7 PM. Some of these could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail as the main threats but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The highest chance for severe weather will be east and south where temperatures are warmest. The window for severe weather will end between 10 and midnight, but rain showers and a few storms should linger through early Friday morning. The winds will shift to the northwest behind the front, staying breezy and lowering our lows to the mid and upper 30s.

Friday: Any lingering showers will end early in the morning and will be followed by mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. There may be some more clearing in the afternoon. Highs will be much cooler, only in the low to mid 40s, with a northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Lows dip to the mid 20s Saturday morning with partly cloudy skies.

Weekend: Saturday is looking partly sunny as clouds increase in the morning. Highs in the low to mid 40s. A small surge of warmth will keep lows in the low to mid 30s Saturday night as some precipitation moves in. This will likely fall as a wintry mix late. This mix should linger through Sunday with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Monday: The mix will turn to snow Sunday night with lows in the mid 20s. There may even be snow lingering through Monday with highs only in the low to mid 30s. Once the system clears, skies will also clear and lows may dip to the upper teens and low 20s Monday night. Brrrr.

Rest of the Week: We will flirt again with a chance for some rain/snow on Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s. Skies look to be partly cloudy to mostly sunny for the rest of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s through Halloween. Lows will slowly warm through the 20s and into the 30s.