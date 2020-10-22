TRACKING: Showers/storms

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms this evening. A few storms south of Highway 20 could be strong to severe before 10 PM. Hail and high winds are the primary threats if the storms become severe. Showers linger into the early overnight. The winds increase from the north at 10-20 mph. Temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: We start the day with a cloudy sky. During the afternoon, the clouds gradually clear. The gusty northwest wind. High are near 40 and this is 20 degrees below normal.

Friday Night: Mostly clear and cold as lows drop into the 20s.

Saturday: It remains cold with highs near 40 under a mostly cloudy sky.

Sunday: We are tracking the chance of rain/snow through the day. Temperatures are in the upper 30s with a northeast wind at 10-20 mph. Stay updated on the forecast because someplace in Iowa could see some accumulations.