TRACKING: Rain and thunderstorms, widespread range of temperatures

Today: Showers and thunderstorms are likely this morning, then again late this afternoon and evening. There will also be areas of fog during the dry periods. A warm front is going to track north and stall somewhere across our viewing area, likely near the Highway 20 corridor. This will lead to a wide range in temperatures; 40s north and 70s south. There will be a variable wind 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

As a cold front moves in later this afternoon and evening, more thunderstorms will develop. Some have the potential to be severe, especially in the southeastern half of the KWWL viewing area. Gusty wind and large hail will be possible, but we cannot rule out a tornado. Rainfall amounts will be 0.50" to 2.00" Stay with KWWL for updates.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms continue tonight. Temperatures drop to the 30s with a breezy north/northwest wind 10-20 mph.

Friday: Showers are possible in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy and windy throughout the day. Highs will be in the 40s with a north wind 15-25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph at times.

Saturday: Dry and cold. Highs in the 40s.

Sunday: Still some questions regarding this storm system. Right now it looks like a mix of rain and snow is possible. We will be keeping a close eye on the potential of accumulation.