Tipton, Jesup shine at state cross-country qualifier

JESUP (KWWL) -- Jesup' Amanda Treptow is all set to make a return to state. The J-Hawk junior left the field in the dust running 19:38 to punch her ticket back to the class 2A state cross country meet where she finished sixth a year ago.

Treptow's teammate, freshman Claire Wright, grabbed the number two spot, finishing just 20 seconds later. Now the pair hoped for big things next week in Fort Dodge.

"I'm looking for the same thing," says Treptow. "Top ten would be really nice. It would be nice to get Claire up there with me, have two in the top ten, that would be awesome."

The pair led a J-Hawk team that finished third, qualifying them to run at state. Tipton took the title, followed by Starmont.

In the boys' race, Tipton senior Caleb Shumaker showed why he's a favorite for a state title, scorching the route in 16:09, nearly a full minute ahead of the closest competitor. Shumaker, who finished as the runner-up last year for the team champion Tigers, hopes to repeat with his teammates.

"I've got the ultimate confidence in our team right now," he says, "I think we're the team to beat going in to state, and I think the confidence around my guys is showing it right now. This past week of practice has been awesome."

The Tigers clinched the team title, followed by other state qualifiers Waukon and North Fayette Valley.