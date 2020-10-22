Test Iowa moving Des Moines location inside, others likely to follow

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - Governor Reynolds' office announced Thursday that one of two Polk County Test Iowa sites is moving indoors while the other location is closing on Nov. 6. Reynolds says the state is looking to relocate or "transition" other Test Iowa sites as winter approaches.

The drive-thru testing site at the Merle Hay Mall in Des Moines will close when testing concludes at 6 p.m. on Friday. A new location will be opening at 4475 NE 3rd Street in Des Moines, east of the Bridgestone Firestone plant on NW 2nd Street.

The governor says this new location provides for an "enclosed structure to protect Test Iowa staff and others from winter weather conditions and still allow individuals to remain in their cars while being tested." This site will open on Monday, Oct. 26 at 8 a.m.

The second, current Test Iowa site at the Polk County River Place, 2309 Euclid Ave., will close indefinitely on Nov. 6. The governor's office says the new site will be able handle the increased volume.

The state says it's looking to make similar adjustments to the four other remaining test Iowa locations throughout the state.