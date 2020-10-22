Tesla ‘full self-driving’ vehicles can’t drive themselves

DETROIT (AP) — A small group of Tesla owners is testing the company’s “full self-driving” system on public roads. But in fine print the company says the $8,000 system doesn’t make the vehicles autonomous and they still have to be supervised by humans. The conflicting messages have experts in the field accusing Tesla of deceptive, irresponsible marketing that could make the roads more dangerous. Steven Shladover, a research engineer at the University of California, Berkeley, who has studied autonomous driving, accused Tesla of misleading people about the capabilities of its system. He says the description could make roads more dangerous. Messages were left Thursday seeking comment from Tesla.