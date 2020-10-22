Spanish lawmakers squash far-right’s attempt to oust PM

MADRID (AP) — Spanish lawmakers on Thursday overwhelmingly rejected a no-confidence motion called by the far-right party Vox against Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his left-wing coalition over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The motion was rejected by 298 votes and backed only by the 52 lawmakers of Vox, which last year became the third-largest force in the 350-seat parliament. Spain has reported 1 million confirmed infections — the highest number in Western Europe — and at least 34,000 deaths from COVID-19, although experts say the number is much higher since many cases were missed because of testing shortages and other problems.