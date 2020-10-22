Secretary of State clarifies some confusion over felon voter registration

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - According to the Iowa Secretary of State's office, at least 35,000 convicted felons in the Hawkeye state are eligible to cast a ballot in next month's election.

In August, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed an executive order restoring voting rights to most convicted felons.

Since then, around 2500 of the potentially 35,000 convicted felons whose voting rights were restored have registered to vote. Some convicted felons are finding the process of getting registered confusingly.

Chawm Yilmaz was convicted of a felony in California in 2002.

She has since served her time and repaid her fines. When she heard of Governor Reynold's executive order, she is looking forward to having a say in the nation's future. She logged on to the state's website and went through the application process but said she was rejected.

On Monday, both the Iowa Department of Transportation, which runs the site and the Secretary of State's office said they were not aware of any system issues.

IDOT staff said they closely watched the system over the weekend to see if any errors or outages pop up but did not see any.

When she got through the application, Yilmaz said the system told her she could not vote as a convicted felon.

Asked about the specific error she said she encountered, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State's office said it was impossible because that specific message is not one a voter would receive after filling out an application. The spokesperson added it is not mentioned anywhere else on the website, either.

Officials said Yilmaz might have gotten confused and answered a question on the application incorrectly.

Voters do not have to register to vote online. You can always go to your county auditor's office in person, print out the registration form, and mail it to your auditor.

That is what Yilmaz did. She was able to register to vote at her county auditor's office.

While there, she saw the State of Iowa's official voter registration form.

At the very top, it reads, "in Iowa, you are not qualified to vote following a felony conviction until the Governor restores your right."

The language was modified on October 2 to reflect the governor's executive order. A bipartisan voter registration commission approved the changes.

Yilmaz said she felt like the language sounded like the previous system when convicted felons had to appeal to the Governor individually to restore their voting rights.

That is still the case. The secretary of state's office said Iowans with felony convictions are not eligible to vote until the governor restores their rights. The August executive order is an extension of that effort.

Even with the executive order, not all convicted felons in Iowa are eligible to vote.

If you have questions, there are videos and step by step guides for voters at RestoreYourVote.Iowa.gov.

The deadline to register to vote in November's election is October 24.

Voters can still register to vote at the polls on election day.

