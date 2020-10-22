Presidential loyalty

By Christopher W. Larimer, University of Northern Iowa Professor of Political Science.

While the president's visit to Des Moines on Wednesday again highlighted the importance of the state in presidential politics, there was an interesting moment during his speech worth discussing.

In the clip (available here), the president expresses frustration with the media for not adequately (in his mind) covering his recent nomination (third overall) for the Nobel Peace Prize, instead choosing to cover stories on the “floods in Iowa” and “how’s Iowa with the crops.” Watching the clip and the president’s mannerisms, it seems as though the president is downplaying the concerns of many rural Iowans (part of the president’s “base”) in order to tout his own accomplishments.

One might think such self-aggrandizing rhetoric at the expense of the economic suffering of others would cost the president votes in a crucial battleground state. But, research from a fascinating new book suggests otherwise.

In Securitarian Personality, political scientist John Hibbing argues that Trump supporters (“insiders”) are drawn to their candidate because of the security he provides against perceived threats from human “outsiders” (people who do not share their beliefs or traits). Importantly, Hibbing’s work is based not just on surveys, but also on focus groups and participant observation. (Hibbing actually went to a Trump rally in Missouri to talk to Trump supporters on their own turf.)

So, can the president, as the protector of insider interests, say things that downplay or perhaps offend insiders, and not worry about losing support because he is not embracing outsiders?

Perhaps.