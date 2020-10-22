Possible alternatives to outdoor, drive-thru testing this winter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Doctors at the state level and those at Eastern Iowa hospitals are looking for alternatives to outdoor, drive-thru COVID-19 testing this winter. These sites have churned out tens of thousands of tests since March but they may not last a full winter.

Thursday afternoon, Governor Reynolds announced one of two state-sponsored Test Iowa sites in the Des Moines area would be closing on Nov. 6. The other site is moving to an indoor structure for the winter.

While drive-thru sites worked during small patches of April snow earlier this year, many doctors are iffy when staring down the barrel of a full winter.

"You can't have your staff out there forever in the cold," Tony Myers said, chief of medical affairs for Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.

Myers says hospitals can't afford to lose any testing capacity this winter; as with flu season, many more people are likely to want a COVID-19 test.

"We’re going to have other respiratory illnesses that are going to mask themselves," Myers said. "You're going to have more people that are going to have symptoms that are consistent with it and are going to require testing."

Mercy only operates one drive-thru testing site in the Cedar Rapids area, in Marion. People must get referred there after speaking with a medical provider.

Myers says they're considering adding "walk-through" testing at some buildings; where a person could walk into a large indoor space and be the only person tested at a time.

For sites that deliver roughly 100 tests per day like at Test Iowa, they may not have that luxury. The governor says Polk County will be able to stay at the same testing capacity with just one indoor drive-thru site.

Changes for the four other Test Iowa sites (in Black Hawk, Linn, Pottawattamie and Scott counties) will be announced soon.