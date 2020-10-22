Police dog finds 2-year-old boy who wandered from home

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities are crediting a Mason City police dog with finding a 2-year-old boy who wandered with his dog from his family's rural home and through a wooded area near a creek this week.

The Globe Gazette reports that the incident happened Tuesday, when the boy's family reported him and the dog missing.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputies searched the property and called in a drone to help search for the boy, but it was Mason City K-9 Kilo who tracked the boy along a creek to a neighbor's property.

The boy was found sitting on a cinder block with his dog by his side. Officers say he had taken off his wet shoes, socks and coat, but was not in need of medical attention.