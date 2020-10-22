Police ask for help identifying driver in Muscatine hit-and-run with 91-year-old woman

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Muscatine Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a hit-and-run vehicle and driver that hit a 91-year-old woman on Friday, Oct. 16.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in Muscatine and police say the vehicle was backing out of a driveway next to 202 East 7th st and hit the woman who was walking on the sidewalk.

The vehicle then drove off without helping the victim, who is currently being treated for serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation and police are looking for your help identifying the vehicle or driver.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Joe Roseman at (563) 263-9922 ext. 614.