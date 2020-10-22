One organization has seen a surge in domestic violence and eviction cases during pandemic

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Many issues have surfaced during the pandemic, including domestic violence.

The organization, "Friends of the Family," provides housing and advocacy services for victims and survivors of domestic violence. Since June, the organization has seen an increase in domestic violence and eviction cases.

Usually able to fill their shelters, Coronavirus made them have to rethink their methods. Serving 27 counties, they have partnered with hotels throughout the pandemic to house those who need it.

SURVISIORS ARE ALSO SUPPLIED WITH:

Personal hygiene products

Food packages

Transportation

Clothing

Cell phone assistance

Child care products

Face masks

Although the pandemic has brought some challenges, operations director Kelly Schmitz said they credit their donors for helping them provide families with what they need.

"We have a really great base of donors and so we have been very fortunate to see donations," Schmitz said, "anything from some of the general items we need that I listed but then also some of the items that we found we needed more of once we were dealing with COVID."

Schmitz also told "KWWL" they provide survivors with any connections they have, to help them get to the side of safety.

"To get people connected to the right resources but, then use the funding and the services and the skills that we have to help piece this together for people so that they can have a safe home," Schmitz said.

Schmitz also said they have partially opened their shelter in Waverly for singles, but are still sending families to hotels.

With the high volume of calls, the organization said all donations, from monetary to personal products, can go a long way.

