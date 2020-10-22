Oct. 22: Iowa reports 1,401 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,401 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 110,974.

The state's website says that of the 110,974 people who have tested positive, 85,599 have recovered. This is 976 more recoveries than what the state reported Wednesday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 25,375.

The state is reporting 15 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,594.

There were 85 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 530, which is down from 534. Of those hospitalizations, 135 are in the ICU and 53 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there's been 6,397 new tests given and a total of 918,078 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Wednesday. There were 78 more positive cases for a total of 6,004 cases in the county. There were 19 more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,345. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 96 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.1 percent.

LINN COUNTY

According to the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there were 62 new positive cases, leaving a total of 5,173 reported cases since 10 a.m. Wednesday. There have been 32 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 3,990 recoveries. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 134 deaths. There are 22 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 6.9 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 32 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Wednesday. This brings the total to 5,701 reported cases. There have been 37 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,056 recoveries. A total of 45,002 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 30 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 5.4 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 61 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Wednesday. This brings the total to 4,839 reported cases. There were 79 more recoveries reported for a total of 3,166. A total of 34,925 people have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 54 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 14.2 percent.

