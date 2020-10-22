New Huawei phone comes at crucial time for Chinese company

LONDON (AP) — Huawei’s new smartphone has an upgraded camera, its latest advanced chipset and a better battery. What it may not have outside the Chinese tech giant’s home market is very many buyers. Huawei, which recently became the world’s No. 1 smartphone maker, on Thursday unveiled its Mate 40 line of premium phones. It’s a product release that comes at a crucial moment for the company as it runs out of room to maneuver around U.S. sanctions squeezing its ability to source components and software. The Mate 40 could be the last one powered by the company’s homegrown Kirin chipsets because of the latest U.S. restrictions.