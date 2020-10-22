Iowa’s use of pandemic aid for 2nd IT project draws scrutiny

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa plans to use millions of dollars in federal pandemic funds on a long-term plan to improve data management across state agencies, a second information technology project that may not fit the purpose of the aid.

State and federal auditors this week told Iowa's executive branch to return millions of dollars to the state's $1.25 billion coronavirus relief fund that were spent on new accounting and human resources software.

They determined the project wasn't an appropriate expense. A state report shows the Office of the Chief Information Officer has been given $16.9 million in pandemic aid for a data collection initiative that was under discussion before the pandemic.