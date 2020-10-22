IOWA CITY: Don’t trash your pumpkins, compost them

IOWA CITY, Iowa. (KWWL) - The City of Iowa City is asking residents to put Halloween pumpkins in yard waste containers, not trash containers.

The City of Iowa City’s organics (yard and food waste) program accepts pumpkins. Here's the proper way to compost your pumpkins or seasonal gourds through the City:

Remove any candles or lights from inside your pumpkin

Place it in your yellow-lid organics cart, or 20-35 gallon size organics/yard waste container, or in a paper yard waste bag.

Set container at the curb for collection on your normal service day. Limit 50 pounds per 20-25 gallon cart or yard waste bag; 250 pound limit for 95-gallon carts.

Residents who do not receive curbside services can bring their pumpkins, at no cost, to the City's compost facility located at the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center, 3900 Hebl Ave. SW.