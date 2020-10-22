In Dubai, oil-rich UAE sees a new wonder: A coal power plant

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In the oil-rich nation of the United Arab Emirates, an unusual sight is rising in Dubai. It’s a coal-fired power plant, a first for the region. The construction of the $3.4 billion Hassyan power plant in Dubai appears puzzling as the United Arab Emirates hosts the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency. The country is building the peninsula’s first nuclear power plant and endlessly promotes its vast solar-power plant. But the coal plant’s arrival comes as Gulf Arab nations remain among the world’s hungriest for energy. There are also political concerns over importing natural gas from abroad.