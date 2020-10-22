WATCH HERE: Second and final presidential debate between Trump, Biden

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — It’s debate night for President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

They will square off in Nashville in their final face-to-face confrontation before the election.

It’s one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing president to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

Some Trump advisers are urging him to trade his aggressive demeanor for a lower-key style, hoping Biden will get himself in trouble with verbal gaffes. But it’s hardly clear that the president will listen.

There were supposed to be three debates, but the second was canceled after Trump got COVID-19 and then objected to the resulting revised format.

DEBATE DETAILS

Location: Belmont University in Nashville.

Moderator: NBC News White House correspondent and anchor Kristen Welker.

Time: 8 – 9:30 p.m. CT

Details: The debate will also be divided into six 15-minute segments. Welker selected the topics and released them last week.

Topics include:

Fighting COVID-19

American Families

Race in America

Climate Change

National Security

Leadership

More information from the debate host can be found here.

The presidential election is set for November 3. Voter resources can be found here.