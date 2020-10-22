Greek court imprisons far-right Golden Dawn party leadership

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Former lawmakers of Greece’s extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party have begun turning themselves in to authorities, after a court ordered their imprisonment following their convictions for running the party like a criminal organization. In the final act of a marathon five-year, politically charged trial, the three-judge panel Thursday ordered a total of 39 people, including 13 former lawmakers, jailed, rejecting appeals for suspended sentences. It ruled 12 others, including five former lawmakers, would remain free pending appeal. Founded as a neo-Nazi group in the 1980s, the party remained a fringe group before rising to prominence during Greece’s 2010-2018 financial crisis, becoming the country’s third-largest political party. It has been blamed for multiple hate crimes.