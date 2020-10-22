GOP in ruby red Kansas stresses over costly Senate race

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Many Republicans who were desperate to have Congressman Roger Marshall as their candidate for an open Senate seat in Kansas are finding the race to be much tougher and more expensive than they had expected. GOP groups are pouring millions of dollars into advertising to help the two-term congressman win what was supposed to be a safe GOP seat and to keep it from going to party-switching state Sen. Barbara Bollier. Democratic Senate candidates around the country are raising unprecedented amounts of money, and Bollier is shattering Kansas fundraising records, as well. The race is by far the most expensive in state history, with spending on advertising expected to top $52 million by Election Day.