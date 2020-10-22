Funnel cakes to go: Drive-thru fair draws thousands in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Organizers say thousands of people turned out for a drive-thru fair in South Carolina. The more than 150-year-old South Carolina State Fair couldn’t go off as normal this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. So organizers devised a drive-thru version that was held Tuesday and Wednesday in Columbia. Fair Manager Nancy Smith says more than 10,000 people came through in cars on the first day. There weren’t any rides, but people could looks at exhibits from their cars. Drive-thru food stands sold fair food, and workers wearing face masks handed orders to people in their cars.