IOWA CITY, Iowa. (KWWL) - No injuries were reported after a house caught fire in Iowa City.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Taylor Drive.

When crews arrived on scene, they found flames in the kitchen area.

The fire caused damage to the first-floor kitchen and smoke damage throughout.

Damage to the home is estimated to be $25,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.