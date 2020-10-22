Donald Trump Jr. Dubuque campaign event called off

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Thursday's "Make America Great Again!" event in Dubuque featuring Donald Trump Jr. has been postponed.

Trump Jr. was set to speak at 12:30 Thursday afternoon at the Grand River Center. The cancelation was announced just before 10:45 Thursday morning. Doors were set to open at 11.

The Trump campaign says the event will be rescheduled. KWWL has reached out to the campaign for additional details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.