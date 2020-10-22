Do I need to wear a mask if I’m 6 feet away from others?

Experts recommend wearing masks in public and staying at least 6 feet away from others to reduce the risk of a coronavirus infection, but whether you should do both could depend on the situation. Most of the time, experts say doing both is best. But several factors can help determine the decision. They include whether you’re outdoors or indoors, where poor ventilation may raise the risk of infection. Exercising or yelling could also mean viral particles travel farther. Regardless, experts suggest keeping a mask on or with you any time you leave home, just in case.