Cuba says US sanctions have caused nearly $5.6B in losses

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba says the island has lost nearly $5.6 billion in one year as a result of economic sanctions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on Thursday decried what he said is a growing number of sanctions suffocating the island, a topic that is on the agenda for next year’s U.N. General Assembly session. Rodríguez says the political hostility has reached “feverish levels.” He says the $5.6 billion loss occurred between April 2019 and March 2020, compared with $4.3 billion the previous year.