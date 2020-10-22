Chopping away at debris clean up, Cedar Rapids contractors expect to finish before year’s end

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The first pass of derecho debris collection is wrapping up in Cedar Rapids, but there is still work to be done.

The first pass focused on clearing public right of way and public streets, but some areas of the city still need to be cleared.

"We are focusing primarily on the public right-of-way and public streets. So we have not completed all of the private streets, so if you live on a private street, it's possible that we have not gotten to you and we also have not cleared alleys yet," Cedar Rapids Public Works Director Jen Winter said.

The recent snowstorm put a hold on debris collection while the snow was falling the hardest, but crews started back up that same day.

Working through the rain and snow, the contractors are expecting to work throughout the winter months until the city is cleared.

“For the amount of snowfall we generally get in Iowa especially, you know, up to the end of the year, we really don’t anticipate that causing us any problems," Winter said.

Even with how wet all of the tree debris got from the recent snow and rain, the workers are continuing to chip the limbs into mulch, and transport them to offsite locations to create more space for future collections.

The contractors are hoping to have everything completed by the end of November, but expect to be seen working through the end of this year.

"We will give residents plenty of time. Once we know of an end date, we will give them enough time to get the rest of their debris to the curb," Winter said.

If you feel like the crews might have missed your home when collecting tree debris, you can fill out a survey on the Cedar Rapids website to ensure they come by and pick up the debris.