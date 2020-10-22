Big 12 defenses rising up, changing poor reputation

Defenses are making a stand early in this Big 12 season. The conference best known for high-scoring showdowns and crazy passing numbers now boasts some of the nation’s stingiest defenses. West Virginia leads the nation in total defense, allowing just 240.3 yards per game. Oklahoma State ranks second nationally out of 77 FBS teams in scoring defense and sixth in total defense. West Virginia and Oklahoma State are tied for the national lead for fewest yards allowed per play. Even with the Pac-12 and Big Ten yet to play, those numbers still stand out as a change from the norm.