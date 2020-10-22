Bank robber flees with $500,000 in ex-Soviet Georgia

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Police in the ex-Soviet republic of Georgia are looking for a man who held over 40 people hostage at a bank for hours before releasing them and escaping with $500,000 given to him by authorities. The assailant took bank employees and customers hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia on Wednesday, demanding $500,000 in cash. After authorities provided him with the money and a car, the assailant freed most of the hostages and drove away with three remaining captives. The man freed them overnight in a forested area and disappeared. Speaking during Thursday’s government meeting, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia urged police to quickly track the assailant down.