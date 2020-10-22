Relative: Black couple didn’t provoke shooting by police

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The mother of a Black woman who was injured in a police shooting in suburban Chicago that left a Black man dead said the two did nothing to provoke the officer. Nineteen-year-old Marcellis Stinnette was killed and his girlfriend, Tafara Williams, was wounded when a police officer in Waukegan opened fire Tuesday night after police said Williams’ vehicle started rolling toward the officer following a traffic stop. Williams’ mom said she visited her daughter in the hospital, where she’s in serious condition. Relatives and activists are asking authorities to release more information as well as any video of the shooting.