German disease control center urges vigilance as virus rises

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany’s disease control center is urging people to be vigilant about following coronavirus precautions as the country posted a record daily number of new infections. The president of the Robert Koch Institute said Thursday that the country’s daily number of new daily cases hit 11,287, the first time it has ever been over the 10,000 mark since the beginning of the pandemic. He dismissed the idea that more testing is behind the higher numbers, saying Germany has carried out around 1 million tests a week for some time and has seen the rate of positive results jump to more than 3% from less than 1% at the beginning of August.