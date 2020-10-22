Almost $4.4 million received by Iowa colleges and universities for internet connections

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) — Nearly $4.4 million have been awarded to 43 Iowa colleges and universities Thursday by the State of Iowa and the Iowa Department of Education. This is to increase internet connectivity for students of the 2020-21 school year.

This is part of the $26.2 million in the Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Funds including Coronavirus Aid and the Relief and Economic Security Act. This will help students with barriers to online and remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The resources announced today will go directly to colleges and universities assisting students who are learning through online and remote options because of the pandemic. I am grateful to Iowa’s colleges and universities for the vital role they play in strengthening our workforce, removing barriers to success, and helping Iowans find successful careers right here in our state." Governor Kim Reynolds

Each college and university filled out an application saying how they would use the money to increase connectivity for students.

Allocations were based on the financial need of undergraduate students at each of the educational institutions. Click HERE for a list of the recipients.

An additional $1.5 million in GEER funds will be available for professional development to aid effective online and remote instruction at Iowa's colleges and universities. Applicants have till December 11th to apply.

More information is on the Iowa Department of Education's website.