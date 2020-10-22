2nd Breonna Taylor grand juror criticizes proceedings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A second person who served on the Breonna Taylor grand jury is criticizing Kentucky’s attorney general for the way the proceedings were conducted. The grand juror released a written statement on Thursday. Both unidentified jurors complained about being allowed to consider only endangerment charges against one officer for shooting into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment. The first grand juror won a court fight this week to address the public about the traditionally secret proceedings. The jurors’ statements contradict Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s previous statement. Cameron said grand jurors “agreed” the officers who shot Taylor were justified in returning fire after they were shot at by Taylor’s boyfriend.