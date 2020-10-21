We are still months away from a COVID-19 vaccine, but local health officials are already preparing

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- A COVID-19 vaccine may still be months away, but local health departments are already planning for one.

They know that, once one does earn approval from the FDA, it will be local public health officials who are in charge of dispensing it.

Several different vaccine trials are ongoing.

"Johnson County Public Health will be the primary allocation gatekeeper once a vaccine becomes available," Johnson County Public Health Department Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, Steve Button, said. "Local public health agencies are responsible for determining allocations of COVID-19 vaccine for health care providers in the county."

When it comes to a possible vaccine, there is still a lot we don't know. There are a few possible scenarios, but Button said that's the most likely.

At the Johnson County Board of Health meeting Wednesday night, officials talked about their role in distributing a possible COVID-19 vaccine.

"The vaccine will be shipped to health care providers, where it will be administered," Button said.

It's not clear who will be the first to receive a possible vaccine. That determination will be made by the federal government.

"There's initial speculation that this will be the critical workforce that provides health care and maintains essential functions of society, as well as staff and residents a lot of childcare and assisted living facilities," Button said.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services has announced partnerships with CVS and Walgreens to provide a potential vaccine to long-term care facilities and nursing homes.

"These pharmacies will be responsible for proper storage and distribution of the product, as well as data reporting," Button said.

While the exact timetable isn't clear, it'll be awhile before the general public can access a vaccine. Johnson County is looking at how it will be distributed once it becomes widely available. They used a recent flu shot drive at the Johnson County Fairgrounds as a sort of test run.

"Number one, we want to vaccinate the general population," Button said. "But also to test open pod plans for potential COVID-19 vaccines."

Public health officials said there is no guarantee any group of people will be among the first wave of people to get a possible vaccine.

Health care providers can sign up to get it through the Iowa Department of Public Health and individual county health departments.

For more on the state's preparation for a possible COVID-19 vaccine, click here.





