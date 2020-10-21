US surgeon general to plead not guilty in Hawaii virus case

HONOLULU (AP) — A lawyer for U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Wednesday that his client will plead not guilty to illegally entering a Hawaii public park that was closed because of the coronavirus. The criminal complaint against Adams says he and two other men were looking at the view and taking pictures at the shuttered park on Oahu. The judge said the not guilty plea could not be entered until Adams decided if he would waive his right to a jury trial. His lawyer, Michael Green, said Adams would not waive that right. The judge set an arraignment date of Nov. 2 in circuit court.