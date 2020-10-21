US surgeon general to be in court on Hawaii virus citation

HONOLULU (AP) -- The U.S. surgeon general is set to be arraigned Wednesday in a virtual court hearing in Hawaii on charges he illegally entered a public park that was closed because of the coronavirus.

Jerome Adams was on Oahu in August helping with surge testing amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

A criminal complaint says the surgeon general and two others were looking at the view and taking pictures at a park.

Adams told a police officer who cited him that he was visiting Hawaii to work with the governor on COVID-19 and didn't know parks were closed.