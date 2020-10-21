UN judge orders Rwandan genocide suspect sent to The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An 87-year-old Rwandan genocide suspect being held in France will be sent temporarily to a United Nations court in the Netherlands for a medical assessment amid concerns about his health and the coronavirus pandemic. Félicien Kabuga was arrested outside Paris in May after 25 years on the run as one of the most-wanted fugitives in Rwanda’s 1994 genocide. Kabuga has denied involvement in the genocide. His international arrest warrant calls for him to be sent to a U.N. court in Tanzania, but a judge Wednesday ordered Kabuga’s transfer to The Hague for health checks.