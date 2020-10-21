UK government borrowing hits record due to pandemic

LONDON (AP) — UK government borrowing rose to the highest level on record in the first half of the financial year as tax revenue fell and authorities spent billions of pounds to prop up an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that the government borrowed a net 36.1 billion pounds, or $47.1 billion, in September, pushing borrowing for the first six months of the year to 208.5 billion pounds. That’s the highest figure since records began in 1993. Tax revenue dropped 11.6% from a year earlier. At the same time, support for individuals and businesses contributed to a 34% increase in day-to-day spending.