UIHC workers ask state leaders to “step up” as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue rising
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Healthcare workers from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics are calling on Iowa leaders to "step up" as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to hit record highs.
Workers from the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) released a joint statement Wednesday morning in response to the record high COVID-19 hospitalizations. They say leadership is lacking and they're calling on state leaders to provide the personal protective equipment and the resources necessary to treat patients.
This comes after Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand said Governor Kim Reynolds misused $21 million in federal pandemic relief funds for the state's new HR computer system, known as Workday. They're calling on Gov. Reynolds and every elected official in Iowa to make the lives of Iowa's patients their number one priority.
The full statement from Richard Frauenholz, President of AFSCME Local 12 and Cathy Glasson, RN, President of SEIU Local 199 is below:
"Iowa marked a grim milestone yesterday. For the first time since the coronavirus hit our state, more than 500 patients were in Iowa hospitals being treated for Covid-19. Our members at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) have seen firsthand how devastating this illness can be. In fact, more than 600 UIHC employees have themselves been infected with Covid-19. We and all workers on the frontlines of the fight against Covid need Iowa’s leaders to step up and provide the personal protective equipment and the resources necessary for us to care for Iowa. Unfortunately, that leadership is lacking right now. This week we learned that Gov. Kim Reynolds tried to funnel $20 milion of coronavirus relief funds into upgrading a state computer system. We need those funds for patients, not computers. Together, we’re calling on Gov. Reynolds and every elected official in Iowa to promise that they will make the lives of Iowa’s patients their Number One priority."Richard Frauenholz, President of AFSCME Local 12 and Cathy Glasson, RN, President of SEIU Local 199