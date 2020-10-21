UIHC workers ask state leaders to “step up” as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue rising

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Healthcare workers from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics are calling on Iowa leaders to "step up" as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to hit record highs.

Workers from the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) released a joint statement Wednesday morning in response to the record high COVID-19 hospitalizations. They say leadership is lacking and they're calling on state leaders to provide the personal protective equipment and the resources necessary to treat patients.

This comes after Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand said Governor Kim Reynolds misused $21 million in federal pandemic relief funds for the state's new HR computer system, known as Workday. They're calling on Gov. Reynolds and every elected official in Iowa to make the lives of Iowa's patients their number one priority.

The full statement from Richard Frauenholz, President of AFSCME Local 12 and Cathy Glasson, RN, President of SEIU Local 199 is below: