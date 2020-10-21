Trump tends to his electoral map, Biden eyes Obama boost

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is hopping from one must-win stop on his electoral map to the next in the leadup to a final presidential debate that may be his last, best chance to alter the trajectory of the 2020 campaign. Democrat Joe Biden is hoping for a boost from former President Barack Obama, who’ll be holding his first in-person campaign event for Biden on Wednesday in Philadelphia. Biden has been holed up for debate prep in advance of Thursday’s faceoff with Trump in Tennessee. Trump trails in polls in most battleground states. The Republican president stopped in Pennsylvania on Tuesday and was bound for North Carolina on Wednesday.