Trump rape accuser ‘stunned’ at DOJ no-show at court hearing

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who has accused President Donald Trump of raping her in the 1990s says she’s stunned that the Department of Justice turned down a chance to argue to a judge that the United States can be substituted for Trump in a defamation lawsuit. E. Jean Carroll stood outside Manhattan federal court Wednesday talking to reporters after a Justice Department lawyer told a judge by phone that the department declined to make oral arguments in the case. The judge said he’ll decide whether the United States can replace Trump in the case based on written submissions. Earlier, a government lawyer said a lawyer who was supposed to make oral arguments was denied entry into the courthouse because he’s from Virginia. Travelers from Virginia must quarantine in New York.