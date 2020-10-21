TRACKING: Wild Thursday weather; cold temps follow

This Evening: Showers are pushing in from the southwest and will increase in coverage throughout the evening. Some showers may be moderate to heavy with a few storms. Plan for a wet evening commute in spots.

Tonight: Showers, and a few storms, will be likely through tonight as a warm front approaches from the south. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s and skies will be cloudy. Winds will be easterly at 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday: The strong warm front, connected to a low pressure center, will move partially over the area, giving us a wild spread of temps. Highs may only reach the upper 40s in Decorah, while climbing to the mid 70s in Iowa City and Washington. 60 is the expected high for Waterloo, 65 for Dubuque, and 69 for Cedar Rapids. Any shift in the track of the low will be the difference in 10 to 15 degrees.

The band of showers will move from south to north and may clear, for the most part, in the afternoon. Behind these showers may come some sunshine which will destabilize the atmosphere. A cold front will then move through in the evening and overnight hours, giving everyone a chance for showers and storms through the night. There will be a slight window for severe weather, in the evening, when storms initially begin to develop.

Once the rain, storms, and front passes for Thursday night, lows drop to the mid and upper 30s with a breezy northwest wind.

Friday: Any lingering showers will end early in the morning and will be followed by mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. There may be some more clearing in the afternoon. Highs will be much cooler, only in the low to mid 40s, with a northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Lows dip to the upper 20s Saturday morning.

Weekend: Saturday is looking partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s. A small surge of warmth will keep lows in the low to mid 30s Saturday night as some precipitation moves in. This will likely fall as rain transitioning to a mix. This mix may linger into Sunday before turning back into rain with highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Rain will turn back into a mix and possibly snow for Sunday night with lows in the mid to upper 20s. There may even be a wintry mix lingering through Monday with highs only in the mid 30s. Once the system clears, skies will also clear and lows may dip to the upper teens and low 20s Monday night. Brrrr.

Rest of the Week: Skies look to be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s/lows in the mid 20s Tuesday and Tuesday night. From there, highs return to the low and mid 40s through the week with lows in the mid to upper 20s.