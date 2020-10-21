TRACKING: Showers & storms tonight through tomorrow

Today: Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Showers will begin to push through Eastern Iowa this afternoon and evening. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tonight: Showers will continue overnight tonight, with a few storms possible. These overnight storm chances do not appear to be severe at this time.

Thursday: Showers and storms will continue through Thursday morning. There will be a bit of a break from the rain, but another round of showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes through the state. Some storms could be strong to severe, producing large hail and gusty winds. We could see up to an inch and a half to two inches of rain by the time the storms end. Winds will be gusty out of the southwest from 15-25 mph. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to low 70s.

Thursday Night: Showers and storms will come to an end during the overnight hours. Cloudy skies will be leftover. Temperatures will drop significantly to the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and windy as we end the work week. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-25 mph. Temperatures will be in the low 40s.

This weekend will start off dry, but a rain/snow chance will be possible Sunday. High temperatures for the weekend will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.