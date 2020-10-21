TRACKING: Showers and thunderstorms tonight & Thursday

Today: Patchy fog is possible this morning, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy to partly sunny sky throughout the day. Isolated showers will develop later this afternoon and early evening. It will be a little warmer today, with highs getting into the upper 40s to middle 50s. The wind will be variable from the northwest to east 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of a warm front tonight. Temperatures tonight will drop to the lower and middle 40s with steady or rising temperatures overnight. The wind will be east 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the morning as the warm front pushes north. There will be some dry time throughout the late morning and early afternoon hours. With a mix of clouds and sun, temperatures will be in the middle 60s to middle 70s (cooler temperatures expected in northern Iowa if the front gets hung up farther south) with a south wind 15-25 mph, gusting 35-40 mph at times.

A cold front moves in by late afternoon/early evening and sparks off showers and thunderstorms once again. A few strong storms are possible with hail and gusty wind.

As the front clears Thursday night and Friday morning, we dry out but it will be much cooler Friday with highs in the 40s and a blustery northerly wind.