Thai protesters march in show of strength against government

BANGKOK (AP) — Student-led protesters in Thailand have defiantly marched to the streets outside the prime minister’s office, repeating their demand that he step down even as he urged them to let Parliament deal with their calls for democratic reforms. They pushed through lines of riot police who did not put up a serious fight and handed government representatives what they said was a resignation form for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to sign. They also demanded the release of their detained comrades. Their long-term demands also include a more democratic constitution and reforms to the monarchy. In a televised speech Wednesday evening, Prayuth pleaded with his countrymen to resolve their political differences through Parliament.