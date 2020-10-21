Spanish islands struggle with migration surge amid pandemic

MASPALOMAS, Spain (AP) — Rescues at sea and arrivals of flimsy boats from Africa on Spain’s Canary Islands have strained emergency services and left hundreds of migrants stuck for days in a makeshift harbor camp. Authorities’ response has been hampered by the pandemic. Over 1,000 people, including women and at least three toddlers, woke up Wednesday at a dozen emergency tents set up by the Red Cross in the Gran Canaria island’s Arguineguin dock. They were being joined by some of the 300 people rescued in the early hours of the day. Beefed-up security in the Mediterranean has brought down the sea-bound migrant flow to the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands, but arrivals have increased in the Canary Islands.