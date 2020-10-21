Retired AP investigative reporter Pete Yost dies at age 73

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Yost, a retired Associated Press investigative reporter with a fierce, determined style of interviewing that contrasted with his low-key, modest personality, has died at age 73. Yost covered many of the biggest stories of his time and was known throughout Washington journalism and political circles as a dogged investigator who didn’t put up with spin and shading the truth. Former AP Washington Bureau Chief Sandy K. Johnson described Yost as a fearsome member of AP’s investigative team and recalled his work on the long-standing search for Jimmy Hoffa’s killers, the Clinton-Lewinsky investigation and many other stories. Yost died Tuesday night.