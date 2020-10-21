Register to Ring: The Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers and pandemic relief donations

(KWWL) -- The Salvation Army chapters in eastern Iowa are looking for bell ringers for this year's Christmas Red Kettle campaign.

Bell ringing in Waterloo begins Nov. 9th, in Dubuque and Iowa City Nov. 13, and in Cedar Rapids, it begins Nov. 16. Ringing in all four locations ends Dec. 24th.

Part-time and volunteer bell ringers are needed to fill nearly 7,000 hours of bell ringer hours. Bell ringing is a great family activity or service project for a small group, business, church or school organization, and will make a lasting impact on the community.

All Eastern Iowa locations are now accepting sign-ups for volunteer bellringers. The website to sign up is: www.registertoring.com.

Here is a chart of the Eastern Iowa kettle campaign dates, including details regarding kick-off events:

Location Kettle dates Kick- off event Location contact Cedar Rapids November 16th – December 24th November 16 between 11:30-12:30, during the free lunch program at The CR Salvation Army Shalla Ashworth

Shalla.ashworth@usc.salvationarmy.org

319-364-9131 Dubuque November 13th – December 24th TBD Captain Matthew Phelps

Matthew.phelps@usc.salvationarmy.org

563-556-1573 Iowa City November 13th – December 24th Nothing in person – Social Media awareness only Captain Keith Graham

Keith.Graham@usc.salvationarmy.org

319-337-3725 Waterloo November 9th – December 24th Event at Hy-Vee Crossroads on November 9th from 11am – 1pm Reginal Nelson

Reginal.nelson@usc.salvationarmy.org

319-235-9358

Waterloo/Cedar Falls location:

Those interested in applying for bell ringing at the Waterloo/Cedar Falls location can also do so at The Salvation Army, located at 89 Franklin Street in Waterloo, Monday – Thursday, 9:00 am-Noon and 1:00 pm-3:00 pm, and Friday 9:00 am-Noon.

A goal of $601,000 from the Red Kettles, mail and online donations has been set. The Red Kettles help not only raise funds during the Christmas Campaign, but also play a major role in the year-round goal to assist those in need in Cedar Valley.

The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will also be helping families in need with Christmas assistance.

Those in need of Christmas assistance are invited to complete an online application, accessible at www.saangeltree.org and available in English and Spanish.

Registration is open now through November 14 and is limited to residents of Black Hawk County. Families can register children ages newborn-17. While usually held in-person, the registration is all-online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With almost double the households this year that The Salvation Army anticipates helping due to COVID-19, they are also requesting donations of new, in-package toys. Donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army at 89 Franklin Street Monday – Thursday, 9 am – noon and 1-3 pm, and Friday, 9 am – noon.

For more information please contact The Salvation Army at (319) 235-9358.