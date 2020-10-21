Turkey: Police on trial for killing of prominent lawyer

ISTANBUL (AP) — Three police officers have gone on trial in southeastern Turkey over the killing of a prominent lawyer and human rights defender nearly five years ago. Lawyer Tahir Elci was shot and killed while making a press statement on the destruction of a historic mosque in the Sur district of Diyarbakir province. The officers are charged with “causing death by foreseeable negligence” in Elci’s November 2015 death. At the time, Sur and other areas in the southeast had seen clashes between Turkish security forces and members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. Turkish officials previously said Elci got caught in the crossfire. Two police officers were also killed in the area.