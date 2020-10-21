Police: 3 killed, 1 badly wounded in Houston club shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities are searching for two men suspected of gunning down three people and wounding a fourth at a Houston nightclub. Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night at the DD Sky Club, where about 30 people had gathered for an open mic night. Police told the Houston Chronicle that two people opened fire after an argument. Officers who responded found three men dead and a fourth person wounded in critical condition. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says the nightclub was not allowed to be open under current coronavirus pandemic restrictions.